Benefits of add-on Xolair reported

Data from seven clinical studies presented at the World Allergy Congress, held in Munich, Germany, demonstrate that, in patients with severe allergic asthma who require treatment with oral corticosteroids - indicating that they have a more severe form of the disease, Novartis' Xolair (omalizumab) significantly reduced the rate of severe asthma attacks and emergency medical visits.
A file for European approval in this indication has been submitted to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is expected to give its decision later this year, notes Novartis.
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