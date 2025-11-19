Benefits Of Bioscience To South Frisco

South San Francisco, USA, is the site for more than 20 bioscience firms, including pioneer biotechnology company Genentech, so merits an important place in biotechnology history. But the entire bioscience industry also plays a major role in South SF's economy and community, according to a new study by the Bay Area Bioscience Center.

The study found that bioscience is the city's largest employment sector and continues to grow at a steady pace. It now accounts for 3,875 out of a total of around 19,000 jobs in the area. And surveyed companies reported plans to expand their South SF employment by more than 10% in the next year, directly creating over 400 new jobs and indirectly an estimated 800.

The city's bioscience firms have spent a total of $233 million on construction, improvement and expansion facilities since 1990, and they plan to spend $344 million more by the end of the decade. The operating budgets of these firms totaled $966.6 million in fiscal year 1994, with around 40% of this spent on salaries.