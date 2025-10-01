Bentley Pharma Deal With Juventus Spain

Florida, USA-based Bentley Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with Laboratorios Juventus of Spain for the manufacture and distribution of 22 additional products, which should result in an increase in sales in Spain of an estimated $2 million a year, or around 25% more than at present.

Bentley (formerly Belmac) says that the largest-selling product in the range is the appetite suppressant Finedal (clobenzorex chlorhydrate). Also included in the portfolio are Traquivan (trimethoprim, sulfamethoxazole and dihydrocodeinone), Clisemina (doxycycline) and Amantadina Juventus (amantadine).

According to Bentley president and chief executive James Murphy, the agreement reflects his company's strategic objective and commitment to improving its bottom line and increasing the utilization of its Spanish manufacturing facilities. Bentley is primarily engaged in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products in France and Spain, with limited distribution of health care products and R&D activities in the USA.