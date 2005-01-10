Thursday 18 June 2026

Bentley sees benefit in Spain's price system

10 January 2005

US specialty drug and generics maker Bentley Pharmaceuticals has said it expects to benefit from a strategic plan recently unveiled by Spain's Ministry of Health to provisionally suspend the current reference price system and encourage greater use of generics in the country's socialized health care system (Marketletters passim).

The announced 67-point plan is expected to take effect in early-2005 and replace the current reference-price system implemented by the Spanish government in late 2003, which reduced Bentley's 2004 revenue growth by more than 20%. The new plan is expected to introduce a 4% price reduction in 2005 (and an additional 2% cut in 2006) on only those drugs that have been on the market in Spain for over one year and were not already subject to the previous reference-price adjustments for 2004. As a result, the price cuts are expected to reduce Bentley's 2005 revenues by an estimated $200,000-$400,000, subject to final pricing decisions by the Spanish MoH.

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