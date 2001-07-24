Bentley signs insulin supply deal with mystery European partner

Bentley Pharmaceuticals, a US drug delivery company, has signed a supplyagreement with a large European company for the clinical and commercial supply of recombinant human insulin. Specific terms of the agreement and the identity of the supplier were not disclosed.
James Murphy, Bentley's chief executive, expressed his pleasure at obtaining "a source of high-quality insulin for our clinical evaluations and future commercial needs." He added that for years, "the supply of insulin has been very limited and expensive, restricting the advancement of innovative delivery products."
The firm went on to say that its preclinical evaluation of intranasal insulin formulations has been encouraging because its formulations have exceeded the bioavailability levels of other alternative delivery forms currently being developed. Mr Murphy concluded by saying that the firm will be evaluating the delivery of insulin "from a small, discreet and metered nasal spray that can be carried in a patient's pocket."
