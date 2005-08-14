Berlex awarded HPG Magnevist contract

Berlex, a US affiliate of German drugmaker Schering AG, says that it has been awarded a two-year contract renewal by the health care group buying organization, HealthTrust Purchasing Group, to provide Magnevist (gadopentetate dimeglumine), its injection contrast media for use in magnetic resonance imaging to members of its network.

HPG is a group purchasing organization that supports not-for-profit and for-profit acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, alternate care sites and physician practices. The new agreement is a two-year renewal of the current contract and is a sole-source agreement for Magnevist, which is the leading contrast media for use in enhanced MRI, says Berlex.