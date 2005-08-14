Berlex awarded HPG Magnevist contract

Berlex, a US affiliate of German drugmaker Schering AG, says that it has been awarded a two-year contract renewal by the health care group buying organization, HealthTrust Purchasing Group, to provide Magnevist (gadopentetate dimeglumine), its injection contrast media for use in magnetic resonance imaging to members of its network.
HPG is a group purchasing organization that supports not-for-profit and for-profit acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, alternate care sites and physician practices. The new agreement is a two-year renewal of the current contract and is a sole-source agreement for Magnevist, which is the leading contrast media for use in enhanced MRI, says Berlex.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze