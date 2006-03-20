Berlex in deal with GeneGo

GeneGo, a US provider of software and databases for systems biology, says that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Berlex, a US affiliate of Germany's Schering AG, for MetaCore. The license provides researchers at Berlex and its German parent company with use of the MetaCore platform for analysis of gene expression, proteomic, metabolic and other high-throughput data in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, and in diagnostic applications.

"We are very pleased to bring MetaCore into our research," said Hugh Salamon, senior computational biologist at Berlex. "It is essential to exploit curation of scientific findings given the large body of knowledge relevant to therapeutic research. GeneGo is providing us with an important view of current knowledge of mammalian signaling, metabolism, drugs and diseases through the MetaCore platform," he added.