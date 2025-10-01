Berlex vs Biogen Suit Dismissed

The US District Court of Columbia has dismissed a suit filed by Berlex Laboratories which claimed that the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Biogen's Avonex (interferon beta-1a), for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, was improper.
Judge James Robertson said that the FDA was correct in saying that Avonex was "clinically superior" to Berlex's Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) under the US Orphan Drug law and that the "FDA's determination that Avonex is safe, pure and potent is amply supported by the record." Berlex commented that this was "an unfortunate outcome."
