BERLIN DRUGMAKER EXPANDS IN WEST

The eastern German pharmaceutical company Berlin Chemie AG says that it is optimistic over prospects for 1994 and expects to increase sales this year by some 300 million Deutschemarks ($176.1 billion), despite the government's drug budget controls which now apply in the eastern German states.

Last year, Berlin Chemie increased sales 8% to 236 million marks ($138.5 million). If the price reduction regulation that applied to mid-1993 had not been in force, sales would have reached 260 million marks. Peter Krauss, the company's deputy chairman, says that this regulation was a considerable drawback for eastern German drugmakers, though Berlin Chemie's pretax profits have probably improved by some 10 million marks. In 1992, the company reported a loss of 4.2 million marks.

An expansion of marketing capacity has been agreed. In 1993, about half of Berlin Chemie's sales were achieved in eastern Europe, but there was a slight drop in market share in eastern Germany. The company has increased its representation in western Germany and has invested 100 million marks in modernization of production since unification of the country.