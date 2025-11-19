Wednesday 19 November 2025

BERLIN DRUGMAKER EXPANDS IN WEST

14 March 1994

The eastern German pharmaceutical company Berlin Chemie AG says that it is optimistic over prospects for 1994 and expects to increase sales this year by some 300 million Deutschemarks ($176.1 billion), despite the government's drug budget controls which now apply in the eastern German states.

Last year, Berlin Chemie increased sales 8% to 236 million marks ($138.5 million). If the price reduction regulation that applied to mid-1993 had not been in force, sales would have reached 260 million marks. Peter Krauss, the company's deputy chairman, says that this regulation was a considerable drawback for eastern German drugmakers, though Berlin Chemie's pretax profits have probably improved by some 10 million marks. In 1992, the company reported a loss of 4.2 million marks.

An expansion of marketing capacity has been agreed. In 1993, about half of Berlin Chemie's sales were achieved in eastern Europe, but there was a slight drop in market share in eastern Germany. The company has increased its representation in western Germany and has invested 100 million marks in modernization of production since unification of the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze