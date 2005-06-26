Berna Biotech enters partnerships with CSL and Apoxis

Swiss drugmaker Berna Biotech has entered into a collaboration agreement with Australian pharmaceutical group CSL for the exclusive commercialization and licensing of its Aerugen vaccine for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in cystic fibrosis patients, to be launched in 2007. Berna also inked a second deal with Switzerland's Apoxis, to produce the latter's recombinant MegaFasl product for Phase I clinical trials in oncology.
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