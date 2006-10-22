Best practices for M&A integration

Mergers, like marriages, fare best when they are carefully contemplated and well planned, says a new study from Best Practices. Without question, the authors claim, good communication among all interested parties and key stakeholders sets the stage for the successful integration of differing corporate cultures following a merger or acquisition. The report poses the question: what else is required to leverage synergies to the fullest?

Research reveals that when high performance M&A integration teams execute well they drive corporate sales growth, feed profits, increase productivity, enrich customer product service offerings, retain valuable personnel and intellectual assets, enlarge market share and expand into new markets. The best ways for producing these feats have been captured in its benchmarking report, Merger & Acquisition Integration Excellence, the firm states.

The report compiles strategies employed by M&A veterans at corporate giants such as Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Boeing, Motorola, Cisco Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Honeywell, IBM, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, DuPont, Novartis and many more.