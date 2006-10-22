Best practices for M&A integration

Mergers, like marriages, fare best when they are carefully contemplated and well planned, says a new study from Best Practices. Without question, the authors claim, good communication among all interested parties and key stakeholders sets the stage for the successful integration of differing corporate cultures following a merger or acquisition. The report poses the question: what else is required to leverage synergies to the fullest?
Research reveals that when high performance M&A integration teams execute well they drive corporate sales growth, feed profits, increase productivity, enrich customer product service offerings, retain valuable personnel and intellectual assets, enlarge market share and expand into new markets. The best ways for producing these feats have been captured in its benchmarking report, Merger & Acquisition Integration Excellence, the firm states.
The report compiles strategies employed by M&A veterans at corporate giants such as Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Boeing, Motorola, Cisco Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Honeywell, IBM, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, DuPont, Novartis and many more.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze