Beta Blockers And Memory

- Beta blockers appear to impair the memory of emotional or exciting events, according to a study carried out at the University of California. The researchers said that this is something that people should be aware of as they may be weakening this part of their memory. There have been anecdotal reports of this effect, but previous research had not provided any consistent results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze