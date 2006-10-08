Betaferon cuts risk of developing MS

Schering AG announced results at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis congress in Madrid, Spain, from a subgroup analysis of the BENEFIT study which showed that Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) 250mcg treatment reduced the risk of developing clinically-definite MS consistently across all subgroups regardless of age, gender, steroid treatment or symptoms at onset of disease. These data were part of the BENEFIT results which demonstrated that treatment with Betaferon 250mcg reduced the risk of developing clinically definite MS 50% compared with placebo.
A robust treatment effect was found across all subgroups, with a pronounced effect seen in monofocal patients (ie, whose symptom[s] are explicable by a single lesion in the central nervous system) having less clinical evidence for disease dissemination (55%). Monofocal subjects presenting with active or disseminated MRI findings suggesting MS showed an even stronger response to Betaferon treatment with risk reduction of 58% and 61% respectively, the company noted.
