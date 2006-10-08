Saturday 8 November 2025

Betaferon cuts risk of developing MS

8 October 2006

Schering AG announced results at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis congress in Madrid, Spain, from a subgroup analysis of the BENEFIT study which showed that Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) 250mcg treatment reduced the risk of developing clinically-definite MS consistently across all subgroups regardless of age, gender, steroid treatment or symptoms at onset of disease. These data were part of the BENEFIT results which demonstrated that treatment with Betaferon 250mcg reduced the risk of developing clinically definite MS 50% compared with placebo.

A robust treatment effect was found across all subgroups, with a pronounced effect seen in monofocal patients (ie, whose symptom[s] are explicable by a single lesion in the central nervous system) having less clinical evidence for disease dissemination (55%). Monofocal subjects presenting with active or disseminated MRI findings suggesting MS showed an even stronger response to Betaferon treatment with risk reduction of 58% and 61% respectively, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze