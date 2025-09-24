Wednesday 24 September 2025

BetaGlue Therapeutics

An Italian clinical-stage oncology company developing a radio-therapy platform for treating solid tumors that cannot be surgically removed.

The company’s proprietary platform, called YntraDose, delivers radiation from within the tumor using yttrium-90 microspheres. YntraDose is intended to provide higher localised radiation doses with reduced off-target effects compared to traditional external beam radiotherapy. 

The company recently announced that Alexis Peyroles has been appointed CEO, succeeding Colin Story. Peyroles has over 25 years of experience in biotech and pharma, including leadership roles at OSE Immunotherapeutics, Guerbet, and Sanofi. 

In June 2024, BetaGlue raised €8 million in equity financing led by Neva SGR and LIFTT, and also received a blended finance package under the EIC Accelerator program. Total funding raised in that round plus the EIC award was approximately €18 million. The proceeds are being used to expand the team and accelerate development of YntraDose across multiple solid tumor indications.

BetaGlue’s pipeline includes programmes targeting liver, breast, and lung cancers. The company seeks to progress YntraDose through regulatory and clinical milestones across those indications.

Alexis Peyroles succeeds Colin Story as BetaGlue CEO
22 September 2025
