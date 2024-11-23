Betaoptic Launched In Japan

Alcon Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Alcon Labs, has launched Betaoptic (betaxolol HCl) 0.5% eye drops for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is the first new drug to be launched in Japan for glaucoma in 10 years, reports Pharma Japan.

Betaoptic is Alcon Japan's first in-house product. Kunihiko Iwata, president of the firm, said that the new drug functions as a selective