Better outlook for Bayer HealthCare

Germany's Bayer, which recently reported top-line first-quarter 2005 group figures (Marketletter May 9), has elaborated these, saying that the outlook for its troubled Bayer HealthCare unit has improved significantly since the beginning of the year, with the business benefiting from a strong flu season.
Management board chairman Werner Wenning said that savings in the pharmaceutical division and synergies in consumer care were achieved more quickly than originally planned and "we are therefore raising our full-year 2005 guidance for the HealthCare business and now expect underlying earnings before interest and tax [for this unit] to be above the 2004 level."
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