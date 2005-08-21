Wednesday 19 November 2025

Better-than-expected 1st qtr for Daiichi

21 August 2005

Stronger-than-forecast earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2006 (April-June 2005) have been reported by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi, with sales up 5.6% to 88.9 billion yen ($791.2 million), equal to 56% of their first-half target, and operating income rising 30.8% to 21.8 billion yen (99% of forecast). Recurring profit was up 31% at 22.9 billion yen, and also exceeded projections.

Among the company's major products, the antibacterial Cravit (levofloxacin) saw revenues grow 8% to 13.5 billion yen, with exports to US licensee Johnson & Johnson, which sells the drug as Levaquin, rising 5.2% to 8.1 billion yen.

In Japan, turnover of the antihypertensive Artist (carvedilol) leapt 19% to 5.0 billion yen, and that of the anti-allergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine) jumped 40% to 3.5 billion yen. Sales of Mobic (meloxicam) rocketed 93% to 2.9 billion yen, benefiting from a shift to independent marketing of the drug in July 2004 from co-marketing with Boehringer Ingelheim. However, revenues from the anti-platelet agent Panaldine (ticlopidine) declined 2.4% to 8.1 billion yen due, the company said, to "continued cautious marketing strategies."

