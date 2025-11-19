BGA ORDERS STOP ON PEROXINORM

The German Federal Health Office, the BGA has cancelled the marketing approval for two forms of the rheumatoid arthritis drug, Peroxinorm, which contains orgotein. The product is produced by Grunenthal and was available in two dosages, 4mg and 8mg, as an injection.
The BGA says its decision is based on "unacceptable risks" which exceed the medication's benefits. Around 400 adverse drug reaction reports have been received by the Office, and some 90 or so of a serious nature and relating to incidents such as anaphylactic shock. There is also suspicion of a possible link between the medication and some cases of death. The BGA restricted and defined the use of the product because of known risks in 1987, and notes that the company has already taken its own measures to reduce patient risk, but adds that it now considers these measures are insufficient to ensure patient safety.
