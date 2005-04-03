Bharat Biotech wins Korean FDA approval

Hyderabad, India-based Bharat Biotech has been granted approval from the Korean Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing facility and products and can now sell its human vaccines on the Korean market, reports the Associated Press.

Krishna Ella, Bharat's managing director, told reporters at a recent press conference that "the only countries with regulated markets are the USA, Europe, Korea and Japan. To export preservative-free vaccines to these markets requires high quality standards. For the first time, a vaccine is moving from a developing country to a regulated market. It took four and a half years to obtain Korean FDA approval."