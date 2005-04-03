Bharat Biotech wins Korean FDA approval

Hyderabad, India-based Bharat Biotech has been granted approval from the Korean Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing facility and products and can now sell its human vaccines on the Korean market, reports the Associated Press.
Krishna Ella, Bharat's managing director, told reporters at a recent press conference that "the only countries with regulated markets are the USA, Europe, Korea and Japan. To export preservative-free vaccines to these markets requires high quality standards. For the first time, a vaccine is moving from a developing country to a regulated market. It took four and a half years to obtain Korean FDA approval."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze