BI and MorphoSys expand research deal

Germany-based groups Boehringer Ingelheim and MorphoSys say they have expanded their existing collaboration which involves both research and therapeutic applications. Under the terms of the new deal, BI has acquired an option to receive several exclusive licenses on new therapeutic programs, and will obtain access to MorphoSys' HuCAL GOLD library for research purposes at a number of the firm's research facilities.

"The extended collaboration with MorphoSys will strengthen our capability to generate innovative human monoclonal antibodies and to discover new therapeutic entities," noted Michael Dolsten, head of corporate research at BI. He went on to say: "we are very pleased to continue this collaboration with the aim of providing novel future biological treatment options for patients suffering from cancer, immune, inflammatory and other severe human diseases."