BI/Pfizer's Spiriva improves lung function in mild COPD

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and world pharmaceutical giant Pfizer say that patients with mild chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treated with their co-developed drug, Spiriva (tiotropium), experienced significantly improved lung function than those on placebo, according to study results presented at the annual meeting of the European Respiratory Society congress, held in Munich, Germany.

The 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 224 patients with mild COPD found that, compared with placebo, Spiriva significantly improved the Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV1) in one second area under the curve lung function assessment 8.4% (p<0.0001), and also significantly improved trough FEV1 6% (p<0.0001).