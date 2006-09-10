BI/Pfizer's Spiriva improves lung function in mild COPD

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and world pharmaceutical giant Pfizer say that patients with mild chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treated with their co-developed drug, Spiriva (tiotropium), experienced significantly improved lung function than those on placebo, according to study results presented at the annual meeting of the European Respiratory Society congress, held in Munich, Germany.
The 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 224 patients with mild COPD found that, compared with placebo, Spiriva significantly improved the Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV1) in one second area under the curve lung function assessment 8.4% (p<0.0001), and also significantly improved trough FEV1 6% (p<0.0001).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze