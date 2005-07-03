BI's Avonex shows little benefit at higher doses

US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec says that new data from a retrospective analysis of its drug Avonex (interferon beta-1a) on multiple sclerosis patients suggest that higher doses and frequencies of the agent may not necessarily be better when comparable disease progression is considered, as assessed by the Expanded Disability Status Scale.

The results from the Global QUASIMS (Quality Assessment in MS Therapy) study were presented at the 15th annual meeting of the European Neurological Society, held in Vienna, Austria. According to the firm, it is the largest retrospective, observational study in MS to date. It involved over 7,000 patients and compared available interferon beta preparations in relapsing MS in different clinical settings throughout the world.