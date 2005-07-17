BI's Flomax shows good AE profile

Findings from a newly-published study from the summer issue of the Journal of Applied Research in Clinical and Experimental Therapeutics, have shown that patients who received German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim's Flomax (tamsulosin) experienced significantly-greater improvement in symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia than subjects on terazosin, after four days of treatment.
The study also showed that treatment with Flomax, which is sold as Hytrin by the USA's Abbott Laboratories, was associated with significantly more side effects, including dizziness and sleepiness, than BI's sub-type selective alpha blocker indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of BPH.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze