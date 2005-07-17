BI's Flomax shows good AE profile

Findings from a newly-published study from the summer issue of the Journal of Applied Research in Clinical and Experimental Therapeutics, have shown that patients who received German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim's Flomax (tamsulosin) experienced significantly-greater improvement in symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia than subjects on terazosin, after four days of treatment.

The study also showed that treatment with Flomax, which is sold as Hytrin by the USA's Abbott Laboratories, was associated with significantly more side effects, including dizziness and sleepiness, than BI's sub-type selective alpha blocker indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of BPH.