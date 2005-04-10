BI's Micardis effective in patients with CKD

Results of the ESPRIT (Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Renal Impairment treated with Telmisartan) trial, published in the April 1 edition of Clinical Nephrology, reveal that German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's angiotensin receptor blocker Micardis (telmisartan), which is also marketed in certain territories as Pritor by UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline, is both effective and well-tolerated in hypertensive patients with chronic kidney disease.
The open-label, multicenter ESPRIT study, involving 82 patients with mild-to-moderate hypertension (diastolic blood pressure 90-109mmHg) and CKD, was designed to measure the drug's effects on blood pressure and renal function as well as assess its tolerability.
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