BI's Micardis shows good metabolic profile

Preclinical studies link the metabolic benefit of Boehringer Ingelheim's blood pressure lowering drug Micardis (telmisartan) to its activation of the hormone receptor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma, which is known to increase insulin sensitivity, say new research findings.

According to the data, which were presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Stockholm, Sweden on September 5, the agent produced beneficial effects on metabolic parameters including blood glucose, insulin resistance and blood lipid abnormalities due to its partial activation of PPAR-gamma. All the relevant parameters are key components of metabolic syndrome, a common precursor of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

"These preclinical findings are very exciting and suggest Micardis may have a uniquely beneficial metabolic effect. We have effective treatments for some of the individual components of metabolic syndrome, such as high blood pressure, but we need to tackle the different risk factors concurrently," commented Ted Kurtz of the University of California, USA.