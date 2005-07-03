BI's pramipexole shows promise as RLS therapy

New data presented at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Denver, Colorado, USA, demonstrate that German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's dopamine agonist pramipexole (marketed as Mirapex/Mirapexin/Sifrol) substantially reduces symptom severity in patients with restless legs syndrome.
The agent has been approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease since 1997, but also seems to have potential utility as a therapy for RLS, a common but under-diagnosed neurological disease predominantly affecting adults. Earlier this year, UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's PD drug Requip (ropinirole HCl) became the first to be cleared for the condition, thereby paving the way for other dopamine agonists to follow suit.
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