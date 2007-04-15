BIA concern over new UK rules on clinical trials

The BioIndustry Association, the trade organization for the UK's biotechnology research-based companies, has expressed "concern" over the new UK clinical trial application process for first-in-man trials for higher risk molecules. The new rules were introduced by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA) in February, following the TGN1412 incident at London's Northwick Park (Marketletters passim).

The BIA is especially worried that the addition of an Expert Advisory Group to run sequentially and not in parallel with the existing process will delay the approval system to a minimum of 11 weeks, versus 30 days in the US Food and Drug Administration's procedure. A spokeswoman for the BIA told the Marketletter that this could make clinical trials in the UK "uncompetitive with other European Union member states, who do not have this process." Another issue is "the fact that the new process does not provide for companies to meet directly with the members of the Expert Advisory Group that can help with the clinical trial approval," according to the BIA representative. She added that "we want this to be possible: dialog and continued interaction with both the MHRA and the experts will help to deal with the specific challenges posed by certain categories of biological products."

However, a spokesman for the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told the Marketletter that its members had not complained about the new MHRA procedures and that its own guidelines for Phase I studies would be published in the near future (Marketletter March 19).