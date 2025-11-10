Bid Speculation Fuels Synthelabo Share Price Rise

French drugmaker Synthelabo reported sales for the first six months of 1995 at 4.6 billion French francs ($937.9 million), a rise of 16% on the corresponding 1994 period. Herve Guerin, the group's president, said at the company's annual general meeting that the aim was to achieve over 9 billion francs of sales this year and 10 billion in 1996. Profits growth is also set to outpace sales growth this year, he added.
Geographically, Synthelabo has performed well in most markets, notably the USA, where turnover increased 65%, Japan which was up 20%, the UK 17% higher, Germany and Spain each up 15%, and Italy rising 14%. France saw the slowest growth at 8%. The company's strategic products are also doing well; these were discussed at a US seminar last week (see also page 5).
Meantime, the company has seen a steady increase in its share price, which is attributed to bid speculation rather than what is clearly a good financial performance. Also fuelling rumors is the fact that fellow French drugmaker Sanofi plans to raise some 3.5 billion francs ($713.6 million) through a convertible issue.
