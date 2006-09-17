Bidding war continues for Pliva, as Barr files amended offer after Actavis raised its bid

In reaction to the Icelandic generics firm Actavis' increased offer for Croatia's Pliva (Marketletter September 11), USA-based Barr Laboratories, which is also bidding for the firm, has filed an amended tender offer with the Croatian financial services supervisory agency, the HANFA.
However, unless the HANFA publicly discloses the amount on approval of the amended bid, Barr is prohibited from discussing this and other specifics of its changed bid until the agency's approval is received and Barr publishes the terms of its amended bid in the Croatian media.
The company's previous bid of $2.3 billion, or 743 kunas per share, in cash was published in the Official Gazette on August 18, initiating Barr's 30-day tender process. On September 4, a competing bid by the Actavis Group of $2.5 billion, or 795 kunas a share, in cash was published in the Gazette. Assuming the HANFA's approval of Barr's amended bid, the tender offer period is now expected to expire on October 11, said the US firm.
