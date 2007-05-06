Bids for Merck KGaA's generics unit exceed 4B euros

German drugmaker Merck KGaA has received the final four bids for its generics business, according to a report by Reuters, which claims that the companies involved are USA-based Mylan Laboratories, Iceland's Actavis and Israeli giant Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, while private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax partners submitted a joint offer. The news service quoted sources close to the negotiations saying that the bidders would be narrowed down to two finalists, with a decision expected by the end of the month. Merck's generics unit achieved turnover of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 million) last year, with a profit of 307.0 million euros. The UK's Financial Times said that aggressive competition was forcing the bids over the 4.0 billion euro mark.
