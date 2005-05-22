Big Pharma forced into greater risks as biotech power continues to grow: study

As the power of the biotechnology sector continues to grow, Big Pharma is rapidly throwing away much of the caution which used to characterize its earlier dealings with that industry, reports professional services specialist KPMG.
Industry commentators at the group believe that biotechnology firms have finally found themselves on a level playing field with the big pharmaceutical companies, with the latter scrambling for new products as their pipelines dwindle and blockbuster drug patents expire.
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