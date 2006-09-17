Saturday 8 November 2025

Big Pharma needs to catch up with specialty detailing

17 September 2006

Very few question the view that specialty pharmaceuticals will account for a significant portion of overall drug product growth in the future, or that "Big Pharma" will become more substantially involved in this market sector.

As a prelude to a major study to be performed on the specialty pharmaceuticals area, The J Scott Group has conducted a pilot study to determine physician perceptions of what, if any, differences exist currently between specialty pharmaceutical representatives and those of more classic drugmakers. The investigation was conducted among those specialties which are presently frequent prescribers of specialty drugs - rheumatologists, oncologists and neurologists.

The findings, in brief, -showed that a significant minority of surveyed physicians overall perceive a difference between specialty product representatives and those of traditional pharmaceutical companies, not only in the detailer, but also in the detail. Among rheumatologists, those perceiving a difference represent a majority.

