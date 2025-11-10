Big Rise In German Fund Spending

Despite a dramatic increase in German health insurance fund expenditures during the first quarter of 1995, Health Minister Horst Seehofer has said he hopes to be able to control the situation, which he has described as "serious," but adding: "I remain optimistic."

Fund expenditures increased 7% during the first three months of the year in western Germany, compared with a virtual nil increase in basic wage rates on which fund premiums are calculated. In eastern Germany, the quarter saw a 16% difference open up between the funds' spending and income.

According to Mr Seehofer, doctors' prescribing of pharmaceuticals and other treatments had overshot spending targets during the first quarter, but he added that this could be remedied through more economical prescribing.