Bii to develop software products with Lucidyx

The UK's Biosystems Informatics Institute (Bii) and its commercial trading arm Turbinia have signed a collaborative alliance with Lucidyx of the USA.
Under the terms of the deal, Bii will assist Lucidyx in the further development of two key integration products that enable life-science software developers which gnerate tools that access genomic data through either Oracle or through application programing interfaces to conveniently and transparently query and retrieve information from Searcher, a next-generation genomic annotation search engine developed by Lucidyx.
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