Bii to develop software products with Lucidyx

The UK's Biosystems Informatics Institute (Bii) and its commercial trading arm Turbinia have signed a collaborative alliance with Lucidyx of the USA.

Under the terms of the deal, Bii will assist Lucidyx in the further development of two key integration products that enable life-science software developers which gnerate tools that access genomic data through either Oracle or through application programing interfaces to conveniently and transparently query and retrieve information from Searcher, a next-generation genomic annotation search engine developed by Lucidyx.