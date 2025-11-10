"Billions Of Dollars Lost In Prescription Misuse"

Costs associated with negative therapeutic outcomes resulting from drug therapy are estimated at anything between $30.1 billion and $136.8 billion, according to an article in the American Medical Association's Archives of Internal Medicine.
"When therapeutic outcomes due to drug therapy were modelled for the ambulatory population in the USA," says author of the study Lyle Bootman, dean and professor of the College of Pharmacy and executive director, Center for Pharmaceutical Economics at the University of Arizona, the estimated cost that was associated with the management of drug-related morbidity amounted to $76.6 billion annually.
The largest component of the total cost comprised drug-related hospitalization, he noted, and this was estimated as 8.76 million admissions at a cost of $47.4 billion annually, or approximately 62% of the total cost. Based on 31.1 million hospital admissions in 1992, the number of admissions that was estimated from the model suggested that 28.2% of all hospital admissions were a result of drug-related morbidity and mortality.
