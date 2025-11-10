Binary Fission At Baxter Creates Two New Entities

While many health care companies have either merged or made acquisitions (and many more are rumored to be on this path) in order to acquire optimum size in the highly-competitive pharmaceutical world, US company Baxter International is taking the opposite route. Baxter has announced plans to split its business in order to create two $5 billion entities - a global medical technology company and a health care cost management group.

The medical technology company will continue to be known as Baxter International Inc, and will consist of the company's high-growth medical technology and international businesses, which include biotechnology, renal therapy, cardiovascular medicine, international hospital and intravenous systems.

The health care cost management company will consist of Baxter's cost management, US distribution and surgical products operations, and will provide an array of products and cost-saving services to health care providers.