BINDING SITE FOR MALARIAL PARASITE DISCOVERED

- Researchers at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have reported that they have identified the mechanism by which the principal malarial parasite Plasmodium falciparum gains entry to red blood cells. The researchers said that the parasite uses region II of the EBA175 protein on its surface to attach to the glycophorin A protein on the cell. Even though this is an important breakthrough and could theoretically produce a simple vaccine by administering a synthetic form of the binding region of EBA-175, the team notes that the parasite may have other means of gaining entry to red cells. EBA-175 is related to another protein on the P vivax parasite which binds to the Duffy protein on human red cells. People who lack the Duffy protein are resistant to infection with this malarial parasite.