BINDING SITE FOR MALARIAL PARASITE DISCOVERED

- Researchers at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have reported that they have identified the mechanism by which the principal malarial parasite Plasmodium falciparum gains entry to red blood cells. The researchers said that the parasite uses region II of the EBA175 protein on its surface to attach to the glycophorin A protein on the cell. Even though this is an important breakthrough and could theoretically produce a simple vaccine by administering a synthetic form of the binding region of EBA-175, the team notes that the parasite may have other means of gaining entry to red cells. EBA-175 is related to another protein on the P vivax parasite which binds to the Duffy protein on human red cells. People who lack the Duffy protein are resistant to infection with this malarial parasite.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze