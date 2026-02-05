Thursday 5 February 2026

Bio Innovations North America

9 September 202610 September 2026
Nebraska, USACHI Health Center Omaha
A commercially focused meeting dedicated to scaling industrial biomanufacturing in North America.

The two-day programme is designed to connect organisations across the bioeconomy value chain through structured partnering, knowledge exchange and networking. It supports deal flow by bringing together bio-based innovators, manufacturers, brands, investors and suppliers in a setting built for efficient business development.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Industrial biotech developers and producers
  • Chemical manufacturers and intermediates
  • Consumer brands and product owners
  • Investors and financiers active in the bioeconomy
  • Technology, equipment and service providers supporting industrial biomanufacturing
  • Regional and ecosystem organisations supporting bio-innovation

Scale

  • Industry leaders attending: 500+
  • Format: pre-arranged 1-2-1 commercial meetings supported via an online meeting planner

What to expect

  • Two days of structured 1-2-1 commercial meetings designed to accelerate partnerships and sourcing conversations
  • Presentations and panel discussions focused on industrial biomanufacturing scale-up and commercialisation
  • A curated environment bringing together developers, brands, investors and suppliers to progress projects and deals
  • A venue set-up within CHI Health Center Omaha, supporting easy movement between sessions and meetings


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium. The company develops orally delivered, tissue-restricted small molecules for fibrotic diseases, with clinical programs run through specialist trial sites.




