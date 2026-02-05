Bio Innovations North America

9 September 202610 September 2026
Nebraska, USACHI Health Center Omaha
A commercially focused meeting dedicated to scaling industrial biomanufacturing in North America.
The two-day programme is designed to connect organisations across the bioeconomy value chain through structured partnering, knowledge exchange and networking. It supports deal flow by bringing together bio-based innovators, manufacturers, brands, investors and suppliers in a setting built for efficient business development.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Industrial biotech developers and producers
- Chemical manufacturers and intermediates
- Consumer brands and product owners
- Investors and financiers active in the bioeconomy
- Technology, equipment and service providers supporting industrial biomanufacturing
- Regional and ecosystem organisations supporting bio-innovation
Scale
- Industry leaders attending: 500+
- Format: pre-arranged 1-2-1 commercial meetings supported via an online meeting planner
What to expect
- Two days of structured 1-2-1 commercial meetings designed to accelerate partnerships and sourcing conversations
- Presentations and panel discussions focused on industrial biomanufacturing scale-up and commercialisation
- A curated environment bringing together developers, brands, investors and suppliers to progress projects and deals
- A venue set-up within CHI Health Center Omaha, supporting easy movement between sessions and meetings
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news