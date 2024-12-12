Bio-IT World Conference

The 24th annual gathering will bring together global experts in the fields of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, informatics/IT, and healthcare to explore cutting-edge innovations and best practice applications.
The program offers inspiring plenary keynotes, over 200 educational and technical presentations, three days of networking opportunities, and an exhibit hall featuring leading technology and scientific solutions providers.
