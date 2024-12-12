Thursday 12 December 2024

Bio-IT World Conference

2 April 20254 April 2025
Massachusetts, USAOmni Boston Hotel at the Seaport
A leading global event showcasing the technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine.

The 24th annual gathering will bring together global experts in the fields of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, informatics/IT, and healthcare to explore cutting-edge innovations and best practice applications. 

The program offers inspiring plenary keynotes, over 200 educational and technical presentations, three days of networking opportunities, and an exhibit hall featuring leading technology and scientific solutions providers.

Today's issue

