BIO Middle East

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaRiyadh Exhibition & Convention Center
A regional biotech-focused platform for strategic networking, business matchmaking and public–private collaboration across biotechnology and life sciences.
Co-located with CPHI Middle East, it brings global and regional stakeholders together to explore partnerships, licensing opportunities and investment, with curated 1:1 meetings supported through the PartneringONE® platform. The agenda spans high-impact biotech themes including cell and gene therapies, mRNA, next-generation vaccines and biomanufacturing—designed to balance scientific insight with commercial opportunity.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Biopharma and therapeutic developers
- CDMOs and biomanufacturing leaders
- Vaccine development and infectious disease stakeholders
- Investors, VCs and sovereign funds
- Research institutes, tech transfer and innovation hubs
- Lab equipment and technology providers
Scale (co-located platform)
- 60,000+ visitors
- 1,000+ exhibiting brands
- 100+ countries represented
- 310 expert speakers
What to expect
- Partnering-led networking with pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings via PartneringONE®
- Biotech innovation pitches and company showcases aimed at connecting startups/SMEs with investors and industry partners
- Multiple conference stages covering leadership and ecosystem strategy, technical deep-dives (vaccines, mRNA, cell & gene therapy, GMP/regulatory focus), and innovation pitching
- A combined pharma + biotech environment through co-location with CPHI Middle East, enabling wider cross-value-chain meetings in one trip
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news