BIO Middle East

A regional biotech-focused platform for strategic networking, business matchmaking and public–private collaboration across biotechnology and life sciences.

Co-located with CPHI Middle East, it brings global and regional stakeholders together to explore partnerships, licensing opportunities and investment, with curated 1:1 meetings supported through the PartneringONE® platform. The agenda spans high-impact biotech themes including cell and gene therapies, mRNA, next-generation vaccines and biomanufacturing—designed to balance scientific insight with commercial opportunity.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Biopharma and therapeutic developers
  • CDMOs and biomanufacturing leaders
  • Vaccine development and infectious disease stakeholders
  • Investors, VCs and sovereign funds
  • Research institutes, tech transfer and innovation hubs
  • Lab equipment and technology providers

Scale (co-located platform)

  • 60,000+ visitors
  • 1,000+ exhibiting brands
  • 100+ countries represented
  • 310 expert speakers

What to expect

  • Partnering-led networking with pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings via PartneringONE®
  • Biotech innovation pitches and company showcases aimed at connecting startups/SMEs with investors and industry partners
  • Multiple conference stages covering leadership and ecosystem strategy, technical deep-dives (vaccines, mRNA, cell & gene therapy, GMP/regulatory focus), and innovation pitching
  • A combined pharma + biotech environment through co-location with CPHI Middle East, enabling wider cross-value-chain meetings in one trip


