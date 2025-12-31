BIO Middle East

Co-located with CPHI Middle East, it brings global and regional stakeholders together to explore partnerships, licensing opportunities and investment, with curated 1:1 meetings supported through the PartneringONE® platform. The agenda spans high-impact biotech themes including cell and gene therapies, mRNA, next-generation vaccines and biomanufacturing—designed to balance scientific insight with commercial opportunity.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Biopharma and therapeutic developers

CDMOs and biomanufacturing leaders

Vaccine development and infectious disease stakeholders

Investors, VCs and sovereign funds

Research institutes, tech transfer and innovation hubs

Lab equipment and technology providers

Scale (co-located platform)

60,000+ visitors

1,000+ exhibiting brands

100+ countries represented

310 expert speakers

What to expect