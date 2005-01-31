Bio-Pharm execs get invitation with $75M price tag

More than 1,000 biopharmaceutical decision makers received special invitations this month to tour a unique piece of US real estate with a $75 million asking price.
The Colliers International Advanced Technology Real Estate Group invitation touts the former Komatsu clean manufacturing plant as the next great site for manufacturing biotechnology and pharmaceutical products.
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