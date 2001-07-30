Tuesday 7 October 2025

Bio-Rad acquires Helix Diagnostics

30 July 2001

Bio-Rad Laboratories has acquired Helix Diagnostics, a California,USA-based company specializing in the development and manufacture of test kits for autoimmune disease. Helix, which was founded in 1986 by Niels and Virginia Cappel, developed and launched the first commercially-successful enzyme immunoassay kit for the detection of anti-nuclear antibodies.

Bio-Rad's president, David Schwartz, said that the acquisition of Helix "is a critical step in positioning the company for future growth in this rapidly expanding market segment."

