Bio-Tech Gen gets two new patents

- Bio-Technology General of Israel has been granted two new patents. The first is for the anti-coagulant Factor Xa Inhibitor (which is assigned to Yissum Research and the American Red Cross and is exclusively licensed to BTG) and the second has been issued in Japan for plasmid technology is relation to the production of human growth hormone, reports The Jerusalem Post.
