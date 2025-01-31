Friday 31 January 2025

BioAge Lab

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging.

The company has nominated a member of this class, the orally available, small-molecule brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor BGE-102, as a development candidate. The structurally novel drug has potential best-in-class features, including high potency and high brain penetration, an important attribute for a compound that could be used for treatment of neuroinflammation linked to conditions such as obesity. IND-enabling experiments for BGE-102 are being conducted as of Q1 2025, and Phase I SAD data are anticipated by the end of 2025.

Latest BioAge Lab News

BioAge rings the changes after azelaprag failure
29 January 2025
BioAge Labs inks $500 million+ collaboration with Novartis
18 December 2024
BioAge's chances slimmer after obesity failure
9 December 2024
BioAge signs deal with Amgen to develop Phase I APJ agonist
15 April 2021
