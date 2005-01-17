BioAlliance close to EU filing of Lauriad pill

Paris, France-headquartered BioAlliance Pharma says that results from its confirmatory Phase III pivotal study of Lauriad (miconazole) 50mg Bioadhesive Buccal Tablet, its once-a-day formulation developed to provide improved antifungal therapy for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis in a wide range of immunocompromised patients, are "significantly positive."

Data from clinical trials in post-radiotherapy head and neck cancer patients with oropharyngeal candidiasis demonstrate the potential efficacy and safety of this new formulation of miconazole, administered as a bioadhesive extended-release buccal tablet, containing 10 times less active drug versus the topical gel formulation, the group said.