BioAlliance files IND for Ph III trial of Lauriad

France's BioAlliance Pharma has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase III trial of its antifungal agent Lauriad (miconazole) for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis. Chief executive Dominique Costantini noted that "the rationale for development of an extended-release bioadhesive buccal tablet is to reach a constant antifungal salivary concentration, increase contact time with effective drug concentrations and reduce the risk of resistance while providing for once-daily administration to improve patient compliance."
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