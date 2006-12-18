BioAlliance gets AFSSAPS ok for Ph II/III liver cancer trial

France's BioAlliance Pharma SA, a specialty drugmaker, says that the country's medical agency, the AFSSAPS, has given the go ahead for the company to begin a Phase II/III trial of its developmental oncology drug doxorubicin Transdrug in the treatment of primary liver cancer. The company added that the study is designed to assess the compound's efficacy when delivered via repeated intra-arterial hepatic injection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze