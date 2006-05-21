BioAlliance starts Ph III Loramyc trial in USA

French drugmaker BioAlliance Pharma has commenced a pivotal Phase III US trial of its antifungal agent, Loramyc (miconazole). BioAlliance, which is focused on therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV and severe and opportunistic infections, says that its Marketing Authorization Application is being processed in France and in Europe via the mutual recognition procedure and, together with the USA, these regions cover about 80% of the market.
Loramyc is a once-daily 50mg extended-release bioadhesive buccal tablet first-line local treatment for oropharyngeal candidiasis, which is a frequent infection within immunocompromized populations, such as those represented by cancer therapy, HIV infection, intensive care unit and transplant patients, diabetics and the elderly.
