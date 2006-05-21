BioAlliance to boost business in US and Europe

French group BioAlliance Pharma, an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV, and severe and opportunistic infections, says it has strengthened its business development operations in Europe and the USA. To this end, it has retained the services of two companies, BioScience Managers and Medical Synergy, to seek partnerships. It also said that Richard Keatinge, vice president, business development at BioAlliance since 2004, is leaving the company as of May 16 to pursue other activities.

"While we are planning to launch our lead product Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad) in first-quarter 2007, we also want to push ahead with the development and marketing of our portfolio of current and future products," said Dominique Costantini, chief executive of BioAlliance. "Our new partners will look for partnership and in- and out-licensing opportunities. In the meantime, the start of the Loramyc Phase III trials, recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, will allow us to conclude a marketing partnership deal for this region," he added.