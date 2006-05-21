BioAlliance to boost business in US and Europe

French group BioAlliance Pharma, an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV, and severe and opportunistic infections, says it has strengthened its business development operations in Europe and the USA. To this end, it has retained the services of two companies, BioScience Managers and Medical Synergy, to seek partnerships. It also said that Richard Keatinge, vice president, business development at BioAlliance since 2004, is leaving the company as of May 16 to pursue other activities.
"While we are planning to launch our lead product Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad) in first-quarter 2007, we also want to push ahead with the development and marketing of our portfolio of current and future products," said Dominique Costantini, chief executive of BioAlliance. "Our new partners will look for partnership and in- and out-licensing opportunities. In the meantime, the start of the Loramyc Phase III trials, recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, will allow us to conclude a marketing partnership deal for this region," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze