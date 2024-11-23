Biochem Offering

Biochem Pharma of Canada has completed its offering of 3.5 million common shares, and an option to acquire an additional 525,000 shares was exercised, bringing the total number of shares sold by the firm to 4,025,000. The gross proceeds raised amounted to C$251.8 million ($183.1 million). Biochem said that it will use the monies to fund possible future acquisitions of companies, technologies, product rights and distribution rights. It may also use some of the proceeds to fund R&D programs.
